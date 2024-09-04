Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,587 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after acquiring an additional 501,792 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,880,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,676,000 after buying an additional 211,360 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.05. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

