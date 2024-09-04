Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 362 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,814 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 657 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

