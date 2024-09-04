Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 36,412 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,412 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 567.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGP. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

