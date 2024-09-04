Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 4,659 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,745 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $9,288,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

