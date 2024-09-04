Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 4,979 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.13% of Limbach worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after buying an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Limbach by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 56,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limbach by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of LMB opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $66.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Limbach

Insider Buying and Selling at Limbach

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $435,229.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,568,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,191. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.