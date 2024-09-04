Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 606 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,722 shares of company stock worth $20,986,416 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

