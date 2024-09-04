Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 608 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Samsara were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Samsara by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,284.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,615,535 shares of company stock valued at $57,041,330 over the last 90 days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOT. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

