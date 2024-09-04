Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 737 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.20% of Graham worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 179,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 8,163.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. Graham Co. has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $321.35 million, a PE ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Graham had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Graham in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

