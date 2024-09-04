RMP Energy (TSE:RMP) Trading Up 1.5%

RMP Energy Inc (TSE:RMP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 208,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 340,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.
RMP Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69.
RMP Energy Company Profile
RMP Energy Inc is a Canada-based independent crude oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin within the province of Alberta, Canada.
