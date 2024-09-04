Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Trading Down 4%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 56,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Stock Down 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

