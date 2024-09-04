Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 1%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.83 and last traded at $67.77. Approximately 6,091,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,659,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $944,945 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Roku by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $90,386,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.