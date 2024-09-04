Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 640 ($8.42) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 535 ($7.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.88) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 529 ($6.96).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

LON:RR opened at GBX 472.30 ($6.21) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 467.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.23. The company has a market capitalization of £40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,658.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 196.45 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 505 ($6.64).

In related news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 10,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,976.96 ($65,715.92). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 10,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,976.96 ($65,715.92). Also, insider Birgit Behrendt purchased 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £1,096.55 ($1,441.88). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,350 shares of company stock worth $5,122,333. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

