Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 9.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Splash Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBEV. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 4,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,365,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,185 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

