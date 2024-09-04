Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $126,000 in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,392.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 72,757 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 50,727 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth $631,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 26.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 147.7% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE:NXP opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

