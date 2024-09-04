Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,427.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

