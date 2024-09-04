Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $120.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

