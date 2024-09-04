Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases Shares of 2,390 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $122,144,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,363,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 55.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,391,000 after acquiring an additional 551,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Masco Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

