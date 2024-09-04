Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Shares Down 3.1%

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 155,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 229,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $419.04 million, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

About Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

