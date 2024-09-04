Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. 10,103 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 4,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Rubellite Energy Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

