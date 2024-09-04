Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.16. 1,177,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,274,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.
Sabina Gold & Silver Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.16.
About Sabina Gold & Silver
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
