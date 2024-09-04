Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 699,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 244,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Sadot Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sadot Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sadot Group stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.31% of Sadot Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.