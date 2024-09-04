Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 1.6%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $251.00 and last traded at $252.90. Approximately 10,507,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,635,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.44.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total transaction of $3,626,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,152,355.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,164 shares of company stock valued at $23,760,225 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Salesforce by 435.0% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 9.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,428,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $881,579,000 after buying an additional 292,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

