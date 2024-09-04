SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Shares Down 11.5%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. 1,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

SalMar ASA Stock Down 11.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Icelandic Salmon, Sales & Industry, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, harvesting, processing, and smolt production activities.

