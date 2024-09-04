Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPNS

Sapiens International Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 585.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 113,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 53,949 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.