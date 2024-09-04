Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Trading Up 0.2%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $50.76. Approximately 118,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 239,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

