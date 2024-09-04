Schroders (LON:SDR) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Schroders Stock Performance
Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 336.20 ($4.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 362.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 373.39. The company has a market cap of £5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,400.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 327 ($4.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 447.60 ($5.89).
Schroders Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 9,166.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schroders
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.