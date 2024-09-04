Schroders (LON:SDR) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Schroders Stock Performance

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 336.20 ($4.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 362.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 373.39. The company has a market cap of £5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,400.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 327 ($4.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 447.60 ($5.89).

Schroders Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 9,166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Schroders

In related news, insider Richard Oldfield acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £252.75 ($332.35). In related news, insider Richard Oldfield acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £252.75 ($332.35). Also, insider Elizabeth Corley acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £137,200 ($180,407.63). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 40,140 shares of company stock worth $13,770,040. Corporate insiders own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

