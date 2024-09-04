Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,717,000 after purchasing an additional 984,843 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,524,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 242,960 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,584,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,578,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,904,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,865,000 after purchasing an additional 182,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,667,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

