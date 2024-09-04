Semus Wealth Partners LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

