Sharon Flood Buys 2,418 Shares of Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Stock

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Flood purchased 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 827 ($10.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,996.86 ($26,294.36).

Sharon Flood also recently made the following trade(s):

Scottish Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of SMT opened at GBX 811.60 ($10.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,560.77 and a beta of 0.75. Scottish Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of GBX 634 ($8.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 946.10 ($12.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 857.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 856.20.

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

