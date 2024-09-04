Short Interest in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Increases By 6.3%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.34. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 64.74%. The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 64.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 149,164 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

