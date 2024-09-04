Short Interest in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Grows By 6.3%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,800 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 669,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $229.41 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $274.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 110.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $766,648.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,890,447.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,810,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,890,447.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,354 shares of company stock valued at $32,004,865 over the last ninety days. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 589.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 291.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APPF

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.