Short Interest in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Grows By 6.3%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BRP by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,105,000 after acquiring an additional 471,986 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at about $28,142,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,666,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BRP by 61.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after buying an additional 408,692 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 45.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,072,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 335,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

