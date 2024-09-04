Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Increases By 6.7%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.21.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cars.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $339,871.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 598,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,500.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cars.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 253.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $180,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

