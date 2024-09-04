Short Interest in Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Rises By 5.2%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CIBEY opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Commercial International Bank has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

