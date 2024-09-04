Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Rises By 6.1%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.5 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $294.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

