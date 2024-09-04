Short Interest in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Declines By 5.1%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,830,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 24,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo

In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $64,910.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,922,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $64,910.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,922,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $124,965.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 759,600 shares of company stock valued at $486,431 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Gevo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Gevo by 61.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 51,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Gevo by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.90. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gevo

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.