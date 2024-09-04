Short Interest in GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Increases By 5.2%

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 648,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance
GMYTF stock opened at C$56.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.51. GMO Payment Gateway has a 1 year low of C$56.60 and a 1 year high of C$56.60.
About GMO Payment Gateway
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GMO Payment Gateway
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for GMO Payment Gateway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Payment Gateway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.