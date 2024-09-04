Short Interest in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Declines By 6.2%

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Grail Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRAL opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Grail has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Get Grail alerts:

About Grail

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.