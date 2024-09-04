Short Interest in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Drops By 6.3%

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of IMUX opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.82. Immunic has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 258.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,162,378 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,266,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the first quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,047 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

