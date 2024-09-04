Short Interest in Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Drops By 5.2%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,100 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.6 days.
Imperial Metals Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of IPMLF stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Imperial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.
Imperial Metals Company Profile
