Short Interest in Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Drops By 5.2%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,100 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.6 days.

Imperial Metals Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of IPMLF stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Imperial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

