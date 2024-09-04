Short Interest in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Declines By 7.7%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 633,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Intapp Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of INTA opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. Intapp has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Insider Activity

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $182,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $23,660,517.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,177,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $182,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,660,517.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,850 in the last three months. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Intapp by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Intapp by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

