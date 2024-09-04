Short Interest in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Declines By 7.0%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,970,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 59,080,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
iQIYI Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of iQIYI
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IQ
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iQIYI
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.