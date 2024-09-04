Short Interest in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Drops By 7.9%

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Target Range Fund
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of GTR opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.
