Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Trading Down 3.3%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $27.93. 9,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 33,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMNEY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

