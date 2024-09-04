Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

SMH opened at $225.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.64. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

