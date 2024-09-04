Signaturefd LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,426,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,300,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,337 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,436,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,206,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

