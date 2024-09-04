Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after buying an additional 2,621,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,916,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,192,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,595,000 after acquiring an additional 719,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

