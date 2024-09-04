Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Shares Down 6%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) shares were down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 145,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,037,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Silo Pharma Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, develops traditional therapeutics and psychedelic medicine. Its lead program includes SPC-15, an intranasal drug targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and stress-induced anxiety disorders; and SP-26, a ketamine-based loaded implant indicated for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief.

