Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Shares Down 0.6%

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 1,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Silver Spike Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Silver Spike Investment had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

Silver Spike Investment Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Silver Spike Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.