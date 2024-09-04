Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $190.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.28.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $163.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.98 and its 200 day moving average is $150.84. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

